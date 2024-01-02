NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMined Metal Production Of Hindustan Zinc Rises 7% In Q3
Mined Metal Production Of Hindustan Zinc Rises 7% In Q3

02 Jan 2024, 08:40 PM IST
(Source: Hindustan Zinc website)

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd. on Tuesday said its mined metal output has registered a rise of 7% to 2,72,000 tonnes in the December quarter on the back of improved mined metal grades and higher ore production.

The refined metal production in the third quarter increased 1% to 2,59,000 tonnes over 2,57,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

'Refined lead production was at 56,000 tonnes, up 21% YoY on account of pyro operations on lead mode to maximise silver production,' the company said in a statement.

The saleable silver production was 6.3 million ounce, up 22% YoY in line with lead metal output.

Wind power generation in the third quarter of the current fiscal was 55 Million Units (MU), up 11% from the last fiscal.

Hindustan Zinc -- headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan -- is an integrated producer of zinc, lead, and silver.

