Minda Corporation Signs Pact With China's Sanco To Strengthen EV Market Presence

Commenting on the partnership, Minda Corporation Executive Director Aakash Minda said, "By offering new-age EV solutions, we will enhance the overall kit value across vehicle segments, with a commitment to achieve successful localisation, delivering greater value for our customers." Sanco Connecting Technology (Guangdong) Co., Ltd Chairman Zhijian Zeng the company has chosen Minda Corporation as a strategic partner to expand its global footprint.