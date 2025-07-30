Microsoft Restores Services To Nayara Ahead Of Delhi High Court Hearing

Microsoft Corp has restored all services - including email access - to Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, just before a scheduled hearing in the Delhi High Court over the service suspension, sources said.

Earlier this week, Microsoft suspended its services to Nayara Energy after the European Union included the company in a new round of sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war. In response, Nayara took the US tech giant to the Delhi High Court, which was scheduled to hear the matter on Wednesday.