Microsoft Promotes Sales Chief Althoff To Help Free Up Nadella

Microsoft Corp. is giving its longtime sales chief oversight of marketing and operations in a reorganization designed to free up Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella and his engineering leaders to devote more time to technical work.

Judson Althoff will become CEO of Microsoft’s commercial business, Nadella said in an email to employees on Wednesday. Takeshi Numoto, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer, will join the new organization. Althoff will also get responsibility for the company’s operations organization.