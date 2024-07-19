Microsoft Outage: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Seeks 'Stringent Data Localisation Norms'

He also pointed out that outages are transient and unintentional; however, they could also result from deliberate actions by malicious actors.

The comment comes amid an outage in Microsoft's cloud services that disrupted operations across airlines, banks and major corporations globally. A technical malfunction originating from Microsoft's Azure backend impacted services from customer communications to financial transactions.

The outage was caused by a CrowdStrike update that affected Windows 11 users globally. Users could see a 'Blue Screen of Death' error, and it led the devices to restart. This disruption has extended to cloud services provided by AWS and Azure.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz later confirmed the outage was due to a single content update for Windows hosts and Mac and Linux users weren't impacted. "The issue has been identified and isolated and a fix has been deployed," Kurtz posted on X. He clarified that the issue wasn't a cyberattack or security incident.