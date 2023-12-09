Microsoft Is Happy Being The Co-Pilot On The OpenAI Rocket Ship

The coup and the quick reversal underscore why, even now, Microsoft’s lead over its primary rivals in AI remains uncertain. OpenAI’s newly reconstituted board is planning an investigation into Altman, which, in theory, could reignite the controversy around him. At the same time, Google, Facebook, Anthropic and other competitors appear to be catching up. And it remains unclear whether chatbots—still the primary application for OpenAI’s large language model—can be operated profitably enough to justify the $13 billion Microsoft has invested in the company so far.