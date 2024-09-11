Microsoft Spends Rs 520 Crore To Acquire 16.4 Acre Land In Pune

Global tech giant Microsoft has bought 16.4 acres of land in Pune for Rs 520 crore, according to real estate consultant Square Yards.

"As per the registration document reviewed by Square Yards, Microsoft's Indian arm, Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd, acquired 66,414.5 square meters (around 16.4 acres) of prime land in Pune's Hinjewadi. The transaction, registered in August 2024, involved the purchase of land from Indo Global Infotech City LLP," the consultant said in a statement.