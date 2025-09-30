Micro-Cap Stock In Focus As Firm Enters Pact With IRCON For Rs 2,485 Crore Expressway Project

Shares of Atlantaa Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Wednesday after the company entered into a pact with Indian Railway Construction International Ltd. (IRCON) for an expressway project worth Rs 2,485 crore, plus the applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The project is for the construction of 'Bhandara-Gadchiroli Access Controlled Expressway' in the state of Maharashtra and has been awarded by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to IRCON.

"Atalantaa Ltd. has entered into an agreement with IRCON for undertaking the contract pertaining to construction of 'Bhandara-Gadchiroli Access Controlled Expressway' in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode", the filing stated.

It further added that the company has entered into the agreement with IRCON in anticipation of the award of the said project by MSRDC to IRCON.