MGM+ Launched On Prime Video Channels In India; Check Price, Benefits And More

Prime Video and MGM International on Tuesday announced the launch of MGM+ on Prime Video Channels in India.

MGM+ offers an extensive and enthralling selection of entertainment including critically acclaimed and popular series, blockbuster movies and timeless classics primarily from the iconic Hollywood studio, MGM.

Prime members can purchase an annual add-on subscription to MGM+ at a special price of Rs 599 per year.

With an add-on subscription to MGM+ on Prime Video Channels, Prime members can enjoy a vast slate of multi-genre content offerings including movies like 'Legally Blonde', 'Hercules', 'The Prodigy', 'The Silence of the Lambs', 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo', 'Robocop', 'The Vow', 'Child’s Play', 'Death Wish', and more, along with series like 'Stargate SG-1', 'Stargate Atlantis', 'Teen Wolf', 'Get Shorty', among others, an official press release said.

"We're thrilled to launch MGM+ as a Channel for our customers in India, offering an extensive library of blockbuster, much-loved, and premium content at a single destination – Prime Video. Since launch, our objective with Prime Video Channels has been to provide our customers with increased choice, improved accessibility and greater convenience of watching their favourite content all within a single app," Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India said.

MGM+ is the 23rd channel to launch on Prime Video in India.