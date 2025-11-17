CNG Supply Hit In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai And Thane: Taxi, Auto Services To Be Impacted

Long queues have been witnessed around various CNG stations across Mumbai this morning as the city grapples with a sudden disruption in gas supply to several pumps.

The issue stems from a third-party damage to the main gas supply pipeline of GAIL, which is located inside the RCF compound. This has directly impacted the flow of gas to Mahanagar Gas Ltd.'s City Gas Station in Wadala.

This is according to a statement from MGL, which has revealed that the CGS in Wadala is a key node to the company's distribution network in the city.

As a result, the supply of CNG may be halted in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane areas, including pumps used by public transport undertakings.

This, in extension, has led to concerns over availability of autorickshaws, cabs and buses that rely heavily on CNG.

Despite the disruption, MGL said it is prioritising uninterrupted supply to domestic piped natural gas (PNG) consumers to ensure households are not impacted.

Industrial and commercial consumers in the affected areas, meanwhile, have been advised to immediately switch to alternate fuels until normal supply resumes.

While many stations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane are not receiving any supply of gas, some operational pumps are witnessing heavy congestions, long queues spilling onto main roads.

In the MGL station near the BKC Police Station, queues have extended till the BKC Metro Station.

MGL noted that gas supply will normalise only after the damaged GAIL pipeline is fully repaired and operations are restored at the Wadala station.

The company has assured consumers that restoration efforts are underway.

MGL on daily basis sells 4.59 million standard cubic meters per day of gas, of which Mumbai and nearby regions contribute around 85-90% of volumes.