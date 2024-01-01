MG Motor India Posts 18% Growth In Retail Sales At 56,902 Units In 2023

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMG Motor India Posts 18% Growth In Retail Sales At 56,902 Units In 2023
MG Motor India reported an 18% increase in retail sales, reaching 56,902 units in 2023.

01 Jan 2024, 01:17 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>MG Motor Hector. (Source: Company webite)</p></div>
MG Motor Hector. (Source: Company webite)

MG Motor India on Monday reported an 18% growth in total retail sales at 56,902 units in 2023 as compared to the previous year.

In December 2023, the company's retail sales were 4,400 units, up 13% from the year-ago month, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The company further said with a growth of 18% in 2023 it recorded the fourth consecutive year of growth.

It had around 25% of its total sales coming from electric vehicle models, it said.

The company's flagship EV, ZS, the Comet have sold around 20,000 units till date.

