MG Motor India Posts 18% Growth In Retail Sales At 56,902 Units In 2023

MG Motor India on Monday reported an 18% growth in total retail sales at 56,902 units in 2023 as compared to the previous year..In December 2023, the company's retail sales were 4,400 units, up 13% from the year-ago month, MG Motor India said in a statement..The company further said with a growth of 18% in 2023 it recorded the fourth consecutive year of growth..It had around 25% of its total sales coming from electric vehicle models, it said..The company's flagship EV, ZS, the Comet have sold around 20,000 units till date.