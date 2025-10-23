Meta's Laid Off Employees Offered AI Startup Job By Indian-Origin Founder

Smallest AI, a US-based startup in San Francisco, offered jobs to Meta employees who were laid off from its AI department in its latest round of job cuts.

Approximately 600 jobs were lost, according to Bloomberg, the mass layoffs were part of Meta's efforts to maintain its lead in the AI race against its competitors Open AI and Google. They were laid off from the artificial intelligence unit Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Kamath made a post on social media platform X, stating that the company is hiring a speech team. He offered salaries ranging from $200,000 to $600,000, which is more than half a million dollars. He also offered flexible equity options to those who join up.

"Looking for - experience with speech evals, speech generation, full duplex speech to speech," he said.

He also encouraged interested applicants to message him on X.