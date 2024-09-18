Metal Stocks To Heed Fed Commentary Over Rate Cuts, Says Analyst

The commentary during the US Federal Reserve’s Sept. 18 announcement is going to have more impact on the metal sector than an imminent rate cut, Parthiv Jhonsa, lead analyst (metal and mining) at Anand Rathi Institutional Equities, said.

While talking to NDTV Profit on the declining metal prices, Jhonsa said, “If there is a soft-landing commentary from the Fed, that should be very positive. If it’s to control a certain kind of panic, it might turn out to be a mixed reaction, especially for metals.”

The metal sector is going to react positively to any rate cuts of 25 basis points and above, according to the senior analyst. “If there is a 50 bps rate cut, it should play out positively along with the commentary,” he said.