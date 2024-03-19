Meta To Operationalise Elections Centre; To Curb Misinformation, Misuse Of AI-Made Content

Meta said that starting this year, the company also requires advertisers globally to disclose when they use AI or digital methods to create or alter a political or social issue ad in certain cases. This applies if the ad contains a photorealistic image or video, or realistic-sounding audio, that was digitally created or altered to depict a real person as saying or doing something they did not say or do. Or if an ad depicts a realistic-looking person that does not exist or a realistic-looking event that did not happen, or depicts a realistic event that allegedly occurred, but that is not a true image, video, or audio recording of the event.