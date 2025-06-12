Meta Taps Top Researchers From Google, Sesame For New AI Lab

Meta Platforms Inc. has poached top engineers from multiple tech firms, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, for a new team focused on achieving a more advanced form of AI called artificial general intelligence.

Jack Rae, a principal researcher at Google DeepMind, is expected to join Meta’s “superintelligence” team, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not public. Meta has also recruited Johan Schalkwyk, a machine learning lead at AI voice startup Sesame AI Inc., other people said.

Alexandr Wang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Scale AI, is also expected to be part of the team after Meta finalizes a multibillion-dollar investment in the data labeling startup that could be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg News has reported.

The new group is part of an ambitious, and costly, effort by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to gain ground on rivals like Google and OpenAI after he was frustrated by the poor reception to the company’s latest AI offering, Llama 4. Zuckerberg hopes the new hires can help improve Llama’s models and build better AI tools for voice and personalization features.

Meta and Zuckerberg are offering compensation packages worth tens of millions of dollars over several years, including equity, according to people familiar with the matter. A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment. Rae confirmed he’s leaving Google for Meta, but declined to comment further. Schalkwyk did not respond to a request for comment.