Meta Is Offering Hollywood Stars Millions For AI Voice Projects

Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is racing to close deals so it has time to develop a suite of AI tools for unveiling at its Connect 2024 event in September. While it’s not entirely clear how Meta will be using the voices, it has discussed a chatbot that could serve as a digital assistant, à la Apple’s Siri, or a friend, the people said. Users could speak with a chatbot that has the voice of Awkwafina, for example.