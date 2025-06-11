Meta India's Public Policy Head Shivnath Thukral To Step Down

"There is always more to do, and I know the team is well equipped to navigate the waters well. Having helped build some of the systems and processes, I do feel it is a good time to let the engine and the team work on their own," he wrote.

Updating on his future move, Thukral said that he would currently be focussing on running, health and family, and would be back soon.

"One should never stop learning so will update on the next move which will help me learn more and do new and different things. Who knows, maybe help to take India to the world! So watch this space for more!" he added.

Thukral was previously public policy director at WhatsApp. He has also served as managing director of Carnegie India and was group president at Essar Group in his earlier stint.

In India, Meta has engaged with various ministries for different initiatives and campaigns. It has earlier collaborated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to promote open-source AI as part of the 'IndiaAI' initiative. Meta had also partnered with Ministry of Consumer Affairs to launch a consumer awareness campaign.

Meta has also been at the crossroads with the Competition Commission of India. Meta was fined Rs 213.1 crore by the CCI in 2024 for engaging in anti-competitive practices in connection with their 2021 Privacy Policy Update.

The CCI discovered that Meta had misused its position by requiring users to accept the privacy policy update in order to use WhatsApp, thereby permitting the exchange of user information with other Meta platforms as well.