Meta Plans $50 Billion Buyback In Bid To Win Over Investors

Zuckerberg struggled to get investors on board the last time he laid out a long-term, expensive new vision — for the metaverse — going so far as to change the company’s name from Facebook to Meta. Now, as the company spends handily on VR and AI, the company is sweetening the bet for shareholders with a quarterly dividend of 50 cents a share and a huge share repurchase program. The last time Meta authorized a buyback of this size was in October 2021 when it was still posting surprising growth in the number of people actively using its network of social media apps.