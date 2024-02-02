Meta, Amazon Surge By $270 Billion As Cost Cuts Cheer Investors

Meta, which cut headcount by 22% in 2023, unveiled plans for a $50 billion stock buyback, and even announced its first ever quarterly dividend — a sign to investors that it has money to spare and a reason for them to stick around. Amazon investors asked about any plans to return capital to shareholders and executives were noncommittal. Amazon initiated its biggest-ever round of corporate job cuts beginning in 2022 that affected about 35,000 people last year. Already in 2024, the company has said more positions will be eliminated in its Prime Video, studios and Twitch livestreaming businesses