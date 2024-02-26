Merger and Acquisition Deal Value In India Drops 27% In 2023: Report

Sumeet Salwan, Partner, Consulting, Deloitte India, said, "The global challenges posed by high interest rates, macroeconomic uncertainty, and geopolitical risks, that characterised 2023 are expected to continue into 2024 as well. While the global M&A market remains soft, Indian companies continue to be steered by a strong domestic economy. They may increasingly see M&A as a crucial strategy to help them expand, integrate supply chains, and reinforce market positions."

According to the report, M&A deal value in India reduced to $136 billion in 2023 from $186 billion in 2022. Financial services, technology, media, and telecom continue to be the top sectors driving M&A.