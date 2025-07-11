Mercedes Retail Sales Surge 10% In June Quarter Aided By Top-End Models, BEVs
The company said sales of top-end vehicles grew by 20% year-on-year in the April-June period, with strong demand for S-Class, Maybach and AMGs.
Luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday reported a 10% year-on-year increase in retail sales at 4,238 units in the April-June quarter, aided by robust off-take of top-end luxury models and battery electric vehicles.
The Pune-based luxury car market leader, which sold 3,850 units in the first quarter of the last financial year, said it turned out to be the best first quarter sales performance for the company so far in the country.
The sales of Battery Electric Vehicles rose by 157%, accounting for 8% of the company's total sales.
"This strong sales performance is buoyed by the robust demand for our portfolio, particularly for the top-end luxury and BEV segments, highlighting a growing customer preference for exclusive luxury vehicles with hyper-personalisation and customisation," Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer said.
The BEV sales momentum is driven by top-end models like the EQS SUV, EQS Maybach and the G 580 with EQ Technology, he noted.
"Our sharp focus on bolstering the top-end luxury has been highly successful in influencing customer preferences and differentiating Mercedes-Benz as the most desirable luxury brand in India," Iyer said.
The record sales performance was achieved despite micro-economic challenges, including forex fluctuations, price hikes and market dynamics, including pricing challenges at the luxury entry segment.
Mercedes-Benz also launched GLS 4MATIC AMG Line, a sporty iteration of the GLS SUV, with a price starting at Rs 1.4 crore.
"Launch of the GLS AMG Line reiterates Mercedes-Benz’s focus on enriching the top-end luxury portfolio with new products," Iyer said. The launch will further bolster the company's SUV portfolio, he added.