Mercedes-Benz: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Issues Notice For Violating Pollution Rules
Mercedes-Benz has been accused of violating environmental rules by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board with 15 days to respond.
Sub-divisional officers of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had inspected Mercedes Benz's Chakan plant on August 23 and September 4.
During the inspection, they found several violations of pollution rules.
Therefore, within a month of the inspection, the board issued a show cause notice and demanded a response in 15 days, according to Jagannath Salunkhe, Regional Officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.
NDTV has reviewed a copy of the notice issued to Mercedes-Benz.
The notice states that the company is not following pollution control rules. Clarifiers and centrifuge units in the sewage treatment plant are not working. It has also not complied with the request for installation of emission control devices for diesel engines. The sewage treatment plant is not properly operated and maintained.
The MPCB’s inspection of the Chakan plant was controversial as the Board Chairman, Siddesh Kadam who was visiting Pune for a program, made a surprise inspection on August 23.
In fact, posts were put up on social media about Mercedes' visit and violation of rules. However, they were later removed, raising questions on the exact purpose of the visit.
Meanwhile, Mercedes confirmed the inspection and stated that it is in the process of studying the issue and will responded to it. “Our role is to cooperate with government agencies”, it said.