Mercedes-Benz: Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Issues Notice For Violating Pollution Rules

Mercedes-Benz has been accused of violating environmental rules by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board with 15 days to respond.

Sub-divisional officers of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board had inspected Mercedes Benz's Chakan plant on August 23 and September 4.

During the inspection, they found several violations of pollution rules.

Therefore, within a month of the inspection, the board issued a show cause notice and demanded a response in 15 days, according to Jagannath Salunkhe, Regional Officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board.