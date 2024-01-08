Mercedes Benz Lines Up Rs 200 Crore Investment, To Launch Over 12 Products In 2024

When asked about the contribution of EVs to total sales going forward, he said, "We still are looking forward to 20 to 25% of our sales coming from EVs in the next four years' time." To get closer to customers in servicing, he said Mercedes-Benz India will create 20 new workshops in 2024 in 10 new cities, including Jammu, Udaipur, Amritsar, Patna, Valsad, Agra, Kannur and Kottayam.