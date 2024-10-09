Mercedes-Benz Car Sales In India Rise By 13% To 14,379 Units In Jan-Sept 2024

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsMercedes-Benz Car Sales In India Rise By 13% To 14,379 Units In Jan-Sept 2024
Mercedes-Benz India said the battery electric vehicle sales logged 84% growth at 800 cars in the January-April period of the year, over the same period of 2023.

09 Oct 2024, 03:46 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mercedes-Benz delivered over 21% more cars at 5,117 units in September quarter, in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the last year.</p><p>Mercedes-Benz C-Class Car (Source:&nbsp;Mercedes-Benz website)</p></div>
Mercedes-Benz delivered over 21% more cars at 5,117 units in September quarter, in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the last year.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Car (Source: Mercedes-Benz website)

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday said its car sales in India grew over 13% year-on-year to 14,379 units in the first nine months of 2024, registering the best-ever performance in January-September period.

The company further said the September quarter delivered over 21% more cars at 5,117 units, in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the last year.

"With 14,379 new Mercedes-Benz delivered year-to-date in January-September (+13%) including 5,117 units (+21%) in Q3 '24 alone; Mercedes-Benz continues to buck the industry trend," the company said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz India said the battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales logged 84% growth at 800 cars in the January-April period of the year, over the same period of 2023, which was the highest than any other luxury brand in the domestic market.

At the same time, the top-end vehicles grew by 18%, it stated.

