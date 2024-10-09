Mercedes-Benz Car Sales In India Rise By 13% To 14,379 Units In Jan-Sept 2024
German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday said its car sales in India grew over 13% year-on-year to 14,379 units in the first nine months of 2024, registering the best-ever performance in January-September period.
The company further said the September quarter delivered over 21% more cars at 5,117 units, in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the last year.
"With 14,379 new Mercedes-Benz delivered year-to-date in January-September (+13%) including 5,117 units (+21%) in Q3 '24 alone; Mercedes-Benz continues to buck the industry trend," the company said in a statement.
Mercedes-Benz India said the battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales logged 84% growth at 800 cars in the January-April period of the year, over the same period of 2023, which was the highest than any other luxury brand in the domestic market.
At the same time, the top-end vehicles grew by 18%, it stated.