Mehli Mistry Writes To Noel Tata After Ouster From Trusts, Recalls Commitment To Ratan Tata: Sources

Mehli Mistry, ousted from Tata Trusts following an internal rift, has written a letter to Noel Tata, wherein he recalled a commitment he made to the trusts' late former chairman, Ratan Tata, sources told NDTV Profit.

Mistry stated that his commitment to Ratan Tata includes the responsibility to precipitate no controversy, according to the persons privy to the development.

"Precipitating controversies will cause irreparable harm to the reputation of Tata Trusts," he wrote, as per the sources.

Mistry, in his letter, also underlined that "no one is bigger" than the institution being served.

(This is a developing story)