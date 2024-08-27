Meet Kevan Parekh, Apple’s New CFO Set To Take Charge In 2025
The Cupertino-based tech giant said in a blog post that the role transformation is part of a "planned succession".
Apple Inc. has announced a significant leadership change, with Kevan Parekh set to become the company’s Chief Financial Officer starting Jan. 1, 2025. Parekh, who has been an active figure in Apple's finance team for over a decade, will succeed Luca Maestri, who is stepping down at the end of this year.
In a blog post on Apple’s official website, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook praised Parekh’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the company. “For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple’s finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect, wise judgement, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple’s next CFO," Cook said.
The company's blog post also said that the role transformation is part of a "planned succession." Kevan Parekh, Apple’s Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will become Chief Financial Officer and join the executive team.
Kevan Parekh's Background
At 52, Parekh’s appointment marks a significant milestone in his 11-year tenure at Apple. He joined the tech giant around the same time as Maestri and has since been involved in overseeing financial planning, investor relations, and market research functions. Parekh’s role expanded late last year when Maestri’s other top deputy, Saori Casey, departed to become CFO at Sonos Inc.
An active background in finance and business development marked Parekh's journey to become Apple's CFO. He joined Apple in 2013 after four years with Thomson Reuters, where he held key roles, including Vice President of Finance and Corporate Treasurer. Prior to his time at Reuters, Parekh worked at General Motors, where he served as Director of Business Development in New York and Regional Treasurer in Zurich.
Educational Background
Parekh, an electrical engineer by training, is a product of academic and professional expertise. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago. His diverse career path has equipped him with a unique blend of technical acumen and financial expertise.