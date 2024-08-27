Meet Kevan Parekh, Apple’s New CFO Set To Take Charge In 2025

Apple Inc. has announced a significant leadership change, with Kevan Parekh set to become the company’s Chief Financial Officer starting Jan. 1, 2025. Parekh, who has been an active figure in Apple's finance team for over a decade, will succeed Luca Maestri, who is stepping down at the end of this year.

In a blog post on Apple’s official website, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook praised Parekh’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the company. “For more than a decade, Kevan has been an indispensable member of Apple’s finance leadership team, and he understands the company inside and out. His sharp intellect, wise judgement, and financial brilliance make him the perfect choice to be Apple’s next CFO," Cook said.

The company's blog post also said that the role transformation is part of a "planned succession." Kevan Parekh, Apple’s Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will become Chief Financial Officer and join the executive team.