Meet Brendan Lynch, The US Chief Negotiator In Town For High-Stakes Trade Talks With India

Brendan Lynch, the Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia, will arrive in New Delhi late on Monday. The key US official, along with his team, will hold at least a one-day round of talks with their Indian counterparts on Tuesday.

Lynch is the point man on America’s complex trade negotiations with India, overseeing the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) and broader engagement across the region.

With over a decade of experience at USTR, Lynch brings sectoral expertise in agriculture, manufacturing, services, and intellectual property — areas that continue to dominate the negotiation table.

Lynch, who previously served as Deputy Assistant USTR and Director for India, has managed some of the most sensitive aspects of the bilateral trade relationship. His early career included promoting US agricultural trade interests in global forums, as well as negotiating on food safety standards and market access, issues that remain central to India-US discussions.

Before joining USTR, he worked as an International Trade Analyst at the US International Trade Commission, where he advised Congress on trade barriers.