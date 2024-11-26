Meesho Sees 75% Reduction In Customer-Call Costs With Gen-AI Voicebot

Meesho has launched a multilingual, generative artificial intelligence-powered voicebot to automate all of its customer-facing calls, as the e-commerce marketplace strives to optimise costs.

The voicebot currently operates in English and Hindi, with plans to expand to six additional Indian languages. It offers human-like assistance and is currently handling about 60,000 calls daily, and has achieved a 75% reduction in costs compared to human agent calls and a 95% resolution rate, according to Chief Technology Officer Sanjeev Barnwal.

The average call handling time has also gone down from 4 minutes to 2 minutes, a 50% reduction, Barnwal said.