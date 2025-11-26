McKinsey Cuts About 200 Tech Jobs, Shifts More Roles To AI

McKinsey & Co. cut about 200 global tech jobs in the past week as the consulting firm joins rivals in using artificial intelligence to automate some positions.

The company isn’t ruling out additional reductions across different functions over the next two years as it ramps up usage of the technology, according to people familiar with the matter. McKinsey is also closely assessing what tasks can be carried out by AI, the people said, declining to be identified as the details are private.

“AI is enabling unprecedented levels of opportunity and impact for us and our clients,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We are continually working to make our professional support functions more efficient and effective, including by taking advantage of AI.”

Global Managing Partner Bob Sternfels has said McKinsey is focused on investing in client-facing roles, while scrutinizing headcount in other areas. The near century-old consultancy has about 40,000 staff, including roughly 3,000 partners.

“We are continuing to add folks who are client deployed,” Sternfels said in a Bloomberg television interview in September. “We will upskill folks more, we will probably have fewer folks in the non-client deployed areas, but they will be leveraged by today’s technology and AI.”