McDonald's India Launches Multi-Millet Bun Across Western and Southern Regions

Well, your treats from McDonald's can be healthier as the burger giant today launched a multi-millet bun across its outlets in the Western and Southern regions in India.

McDonald's India's new multi-millet buns are available at all of its stores in the Western and Southern regions of India from Wednesday. Made of five major and minor millets, such as Ragi, Jowar, Bajra, Prosco and Kodo, the new buns will be available for all food items, for both offline and online orders.

The customers will have to pay Rs 10 extra for this upgrade on any of their orders. The multi-millet buns have a higher nutritional value than the regular ones, comprising higher protein, calcium and iron content, dietary fiber and fewer complex carbohydrates, the company said.

The new launch is a part of McDonald's 'Real Food, Real Good' venture, and the new buns are launched in a long-term partnership with the Central Food Technological Research Institute, under the central ministry of Science and Technology. More such nutritional alternatives are in line under this collaboration, the company said.

McDonald's is also focusing on making their vegetarian options better, Kalra said. "We have got many other vegetarian products that are actually good and nutritious, and how do we make them better, is what the idea is."

As for updates on Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's allegation that McDonald's products contain cheese analogues instead of real cheese, franchisee operator Westlife Foodworld Ltd's Managing Director Saurabh Kalra said the company has got all the clearance from FDA and FSSAI. "We are more than happy for the government authorities to come and visit our stores".

Further, in an attempt to ensure higher growth both in value and bottomline, McDonald's India is likely to see more menu propositions in the second half of the current fiscal. Moreover, Westlife Foodworld is expecting a much better second half on the back of higher footfalls and orders during the festive season.

Westlife Foodworld reported an 88% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to weak same-store sales growth and higher royalty and expenses. However, the company is expected to remain in line with its guidance on store expansion and is likely to open 40–50 stores this year.

"H1 was not as per our expectation, but we still feel very confident, and our belief is H2 will be much better. You can see activity around the menu, etc.," Managing Director Saurabh Kalra said on the sidelines of the launch.

Kalra added that the company is ready to deal with concerns such as food inflation through right pricing and a good product mix.