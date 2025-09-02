Business NewsBusinessMcDonald’s CEO Says American Brands’ Reputations Have ‘Dimmed’
McDonald’s CEO Says American Brands’ Reputations Have ‘Dimmed’

The CEO said McDonald’s plans to focus on cultivating the brand’s identity in local communities.

02 Sep 2025, 07:34 PM IST i
An employee carries a tray of food at a McDonald's restaurant in Zion, Illinois. (Photographer: Jamie Kelter Davis/Bloomberg)
Global consumers are making choices to avoid American brands as perceptions of the country become less positive, McDonald’s Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in an interview with CNBC Tuesday morning.

“The aura around America has dimmed a bit,” said Kempczinski, who said that the company has been tracking how global consumers view the US and the McDonald’s brand.

McDonald’s has traditionally been seen as an iconic American brand, Kempczinski said, yet company data suggests consumers have not soured in their views of the fast-food chain, perhaps because of how long the company has been operating abroad.

The CEO said McDonald’s plans to focus on cultivating the brand’s identity in local communities. It operates in over 100 countries and territories.

