MCA Extends Deadline Till Jan 31 For Filing Fin Statements, Annual Returns

The corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing of financial statements and annual returns under the companies law till January 31, 2026.

The extension of the deadline, which was to initially end on December 31, comes against the backdrop of representations from various stakeholders. Many of them were facing issues with the filing system. These filings are for the financial year 2024-25.

'... in view of the representations received from stakeholders, the competent authority has decided to allow companies to complete their annual filings [e- Forms MGT7, MGT-7A, АОС-4, АОC-4 CFS, AOC-4 NBFC (Ind AS), AOC-4 CFS NBFC (Ind AS), AOC4 (XBRL)] pertaining to FY 2024-25 up to 31st January, 2026 without payment of additional fees,' the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) said in a circular on Tuesday.

In a post on X, MCA said relaxation of additional fees and extension of time for filing of financial statements and annual returns for 2024-25 under the Companies Act, 2013 has been given.