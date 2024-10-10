Mazagon Dock Wins Rs 122-Crore Order From MAHAGENCO

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. has received an order worth Rs 122 crore from the Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. or MAHAGENCO.

The Rs 122 crore order includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of an AI-based comprehensive infrasecure project at two of its facilities, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Earlier, in September, the warship manufacturer had bagged a contract of Rs 1,486.40 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corp. The contract involves a pipeline replacement project that must be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction reimbursable basis.

In August, Sanjeev Singhal, chairman and managing director of the Mumbai-based shipbuilder, told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview that the company is gearing up to manage the substantial order inflows expected in the industry over the next few years.

The shipbuilding sector is projected to reach an order book of Rs 2 lakh crore within the next two years, distributed among the three major shipbuilders, Singhal said.