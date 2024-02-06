Max Life Insurance Gets IRDAI Nod To Raise Capital Worth Rs 1,612 Crore

Max Life Insurance Co. has received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for infusion of Rs 1,612 crore by Axis Bank Ltd.

It will issue 14,25,79,161 equity shares of the company to Axis Bank, according to the exchange filing issued on Tuesday.

The capital infusion is subject to approval by the Competition Commission of India.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has already approved the proposed change in shareholding pattern of the company, which is related to the infusion of capital in Max Life, the filing said.

The insurance company plans to raise Rs 1,612 crore to appreciate its capital position and improve its solvency margin, it said.

Shares of Max Financial Services closed 4.49% higher at Rs 911.65 apiece, as compared with a 6.63% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.