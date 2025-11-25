Max Healthcare Delivers Strong Growth Across Verticals in FY Performance Update

Max Healthcare continues its impressive growth trajectory under the leadership of CMD Abhai Soi. The company reported robust revenue gains driven by higher OPD visits and a favorable tax impact boosting PAT. EBITDA per bed in existing units rose 7% year-on-year, while Max Lab, the non-captive pathology division, grew 16%. International patient revenue surged 25%, underscoring global trust in Max’s excellence. Operationally, bed capacity expanded to 4,760 from 3,949, with occupancy steady at 77% and average revenue per occupied bed improving by 1%.