Max Healthcare Delivers Strong Growth Across Verticals in FY Performance Update

Business NewsBusinessMax Healthcare Delivers Strong Growth Across Verticals in FY Performance Update
25 Nov 2025, 02:50 PM IST i
Max Healthcare continues its impressive growth trajectory under the leadership of CMD Abhai Soi. The company reported robust revenue gains driven by higher OPD visits and a favorable tax impact boosting PAT. EBITDA per bed in existing units rose 7% year-on-year, while Max Lab, the non-captive pathology division, grew 16%. International patient revenue surged 25%, underscoring global trust in Max’s excellence. Operationally, bed capacity expanded to 4,760 from 3,949, with occupancy steady at 77% and average revenue per occupied bed improving by 1%.

Boeing Wants To Source More Parts From India, Says Executive
Nov 25, 2025
Hindustan Copper To See Capacity Expansion With Re-Opened Mines
Nov 25, 2025
Nov 25, 2025
