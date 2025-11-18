Max Healthcare Confident Of Adding 1,500 Beds In FY26: CMD Abhay Soi

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is embarking on a major expansion drive, aiming to roll out an "immense amount of capacity" over the next six months, according to its Chairman and Managing Director, Abhay Soi. He is confident that the company will achieve its target of adding 1,000 brownfield beds and 500 greenfield beds in FY26.

“I think we are pretty much on target. We should have all of the thousand beds rolled out within this quarter. As far as the greenfield is concerned, which is Gurgaon, it should be at the end of the financial year. We are going to be rolling out an immense amount of capacity in the next six months,” he told NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

“Largely being brownfield capacity addition, I believe it should be extremely accretive to both the top and the bottom line,” he added.

He mentioned that minor delays are possible because of Delhi’s winter pollution-related construction bans. “Each project is a three-year project. So, you know, a few weeks up and down doesn't really move the needle on it, at least from our standpoint.”

When questioned whether this rapid expansion would dilute the Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB), Soi was firm that ARPOB is a "derived number" and not the company's primary metric.

“When you have significant capacity expansion, like we had 30% last year, we have another 30% capacity expansion (this year). When you put up new capacities, you're obviously going to operate at lower ARPOBs to begin with. Having said that, ARPOBs are not something that one needs to worry about. It is eventually a derived number,” he explained.

The main focus, he outlined, is on the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE).