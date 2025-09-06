Business NewsBusinessMax Estates Buys 7.5-Acre Land In Gurugram To Build Rs 3,000-Crore Housing Project
ADVERTISEMENT

Max Estates Buys 7.5-Acre Land In Gurugram To Build Rs 3,000-Crore Housing Project

Max Estates is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

06 Sep 2025, 03:22 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Real estate. Photo by AS Photography on Pexels)</p></div>
(Real estate. Photo by AS Photography on Pexels)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Max Estates Ltd. has acquired a 7.25-acre land in Gurugram to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 3,000 crore, as the company intends to expand business amid strong demand.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the company informed that the board has approved acquisition of Base Buildwell Pvt. Ltd.

Base Buildwell is a special purpose vehicle holding licence and development rights over the 7.25-acre land parcel located at Sector 59, Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram.

"The outlay associated towards the transaction is expected to be around Rs 534 crore, comprising the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of BBPL on a fully diluted basis comprising 10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each and 24,17,256 compulsorily convertible debentures of Rs 100 each, and project-level payments toward security deposit, purchase of Transferable Development Rights, and related approvals," the company said.

The estimated development potential on this land is 1.3 million square feet, while sales booking value would be more than Rs 3,000 crore.

"The acquisition aligns with the company's premium residential strategy in Delhi-NCR," Max Estates said.

Upon completion of this transaction, BBPL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company. Max Estates is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It has a presence in Delhi-NCR. The company is developing housing and office complexes.

ALSO READ

Hurun Real Estate List: Adani Realty Claims Top Spot As Most Valuable Unlisted Company
Opinion
Hurun Real Estate List: Adani Realty Claims Top Spot As Most Valuable Unlisted Company
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT