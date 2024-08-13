Mauritius Regulator Denies Offshore Fund Link, Rejects Hindenburg's 'Tax Haven' Claim

The Financial Services Commission of Mauritius said on Tuesday that the offshore fund involved in the conflict of interest allegations made by Hindenburg Research is not based in Mauritius. The FSC emphasised that it does not allow the creation of shell companies.

The FSC acknowledged the report by Hindenburg Research, published on 10 August 2024, which referred to 'Mauritius-based shell entities' and described Mauritius as a 'tax haven', according to its statement.

The FSC—which regulates the non-bank financial services sector and global business—further clarified that "IPE Plus Fund" and "IPE Plus Fund 1," mentioned in the report, are not registered with the FSC and are not domiciled in Mauritius. It also denied any connection between the fund and Mauritius.