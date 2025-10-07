Mattel Partners With OpenAI's Sora To Design Product Concepts Using AI Video Generation

Mattel has partnered with OpenAI's Sora to test their AI video generator to showcase product concepts.

"Mattel has been a great partner working with us to test Sora 2 in the API (application programming interface) and see what they can do to bring product ideas to life more quickly," OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman said in a statement on Tuesday. "So, one of their designers can now start with a sketch and then turn these early concepts into something that you can see and share and react to."

The Hot Wheels maker will use Sora to create videos featuring their concepts, which they can share with others within the company, streamlining the design process.

Mattel had announced its partnership with OpenAI on June 12, 2025, to "support AI-powered products and experiences" based on its brands.

The Barbie doll maker also said that it will be using the firm's AI tools, such as ChatGPT Enterprise, into its business operations to "enhance product development and creative ideation, drive innovation, and deepen engagement with its audience".

"Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play," Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, said.

Sora saw a lot of controversy with companies filing copyright infringement lawsuits against OpenAI. This was chiefly due to the unlicensed use of its characters by users who generated fictional scenarios with their established intellectual property, portraying them in ways that their owners would have no control over and did not approve of.

This included making fictional characters like Spongebob Squarepants engage in hate speech and manufacture banned illegal narcotic substances.

Altman offered conciliatory measures, such as letting companies "opt-in" in order to let Sora use their fictional character but with stipulations from the rights holders. Rights holders would also be elligible for a share of the revenue generated by Sora.