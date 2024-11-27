Bad Loans To Bother Microfinance Industry For Two More Quarters, Says MAS Financial Chairman

“This is the retail stress that we are seeing, but it is quite within the manageable levels with the reason being that we have been very circumspect about extending the credit,” he added.

Gandhi opined that the stress in asset quality was due to “the aggressive lending and overleverage of the borrowers”.

He added, "What we usually do at this point of time is to engage with the borrowers very closely, tighten our credit screens, and see how we extend credit where it is due. This is what we have followed over all these years.”

In the next two quarters, he expects things to settle down. “Currently, (it) is the time to be more circumspect. And over a period of next quarters, quarter or two, we see things settling at the ground level,” Gandhi added.

On Tuesday, shares of MAS Financial Services Ltd. closed 1.73% higher at Rs 282.9 apiece on the NSE, compared to the benchmark Nifty 50 settling nearly flat at 24,194.5 points, down 0.11%.