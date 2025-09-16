Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar Comics To Streamline Under New Disney-Webtoon Platform

Disney has announced a new comic platform on Monday where Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and other comics will be available together, the company in a blog post on Sept. 15 said, "For the first time, more than 35,000 Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Studios Digital comic books will be available in one digital platform for fans to experience"

The new platform is in partnership with the famous online comic platform Webtoon. "Disney and Webtoon have entered into a non-binding term sheet for the development of an all-new digital comics platform that will feature current comic book runs and include decades of past comics from across Disney’s portfolio, including Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century Studios, and more," the post said.

The new platform will include a mix of vertical and traditional formats for archived comics, current comic book runs, and original stories, the post noted.

It further added that the new platform, which will be built and operated by Webtoon Entertainment, will provide decades of iconic comics for current Marvel Unlimited subscribers and bring in even more fans to experience storytelling from across the Disney portfolio, along with a selection of Webtoon Original stories.

Webtoon and Disney previously announced a multi-year collaboration featuring nearly 100 reformatted classics and all-new original series tailored for Webtoon's vertical-scroll format, the Walt Disney post read.

This development, alongside Disney announcing plans to acquire a 2% equity interest in Los Angeles-based Webtoon, spiked the company's share price by 90% to $28.48, Bloomberg reported.

This is part of a deepening partnership between the two that will build an ambitious new service to house all of Disney’s key assets in the genre, Bloomberg added, shares of South Korean studios behind web novels and comics climbed Tuesday. Mr. Blue Corp. shares soared by nearly 20%.