Maruti Suzuki Targets Three Lakh Exports With New Dzire To UAE, Saudi, Latin America

Further, he said, "At some point in time, we will re-enter Europe and Japan also (with upcoming electric SUV eVitara)." With the upcoming new version of Dzire compact sedan, Bharti said, "We hope to increase our exports also because with the new sleek design, technologies, six airbags, as standard, it is being widely accepted in the market." He further said, "We have to increase the density in those (existing) markets. We will target markets like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Mexico, other countries in Latin America and maybe some markets in Southeast Asia also." The existing Dzire model was among the top three export models in October, he added.