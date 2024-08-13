Maruti Suzuki Targets Exports Of 8 Lakh Units By 2030

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. aims to increase its total exports to 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh units per year by the end of the decade.

The company started exporting the first made-in-India sports utility vehicle, the Fronx, to Japan on Tuesday. The automaker aims to increase its exports from 3 lakh units this year to 8 lakh units by 2030, according to Rahul Bharti, executive director, corporate affairs, Maruti Suzuki.

Fronx has been a very strong model in terms of customer pull in India, as the company has sold 1.8 lakh units in the domestic market, he said. The company has exported about 30,000+ units, Bharti told NDTV Profit.

Maruti Suzuki already exports its vehicles to 100 countries and projects its car exports to grow to 3 lakh units this year.

“It is a landmark milestone, the reason being that exports are strategic for us. The growth ambitions we talk about as a company or a country for the manufacturing sector cannot be met with the domestic market alone. India’s time has come; we can capture a greater share of the world trade now,” Bharti said.



According to him, 40% of all the cars exported from India are made by Maruti Suzuki.

The executive director outlined the company’s strategy for exports and the need for increasing EV exports to support the domestic market. The company needs to export more in order to get economies of scale in India to make EV manufacturing viable in India, he said. Maruti Suzuki will launch an electric SUV soon and it will also be exported to Japan and Europe.

“The reason we have a good percentage of EV exports is that we need volumes to make EV manufacturing viable in India. We will derisk the volume by exporting to the maximum countries in the world, including advanced countries like Europe and Japan,” Bharti said.

Talking about alternative powertrains, India is becoming the global capital of the world as far as natural gas vehicles are concerned, overtaking European countries that had adopted CNG and LPG engines earlier, he said.

“In terms of power train distribution, India is now the leader in CNG; earlier, some European countries, such as Italy, etc., had a very positive influence on gaseous fuels like CNG and LPG. Now India is becoming the global capital of the world as far as natural gas vehicles are concerned,” Bharti said.