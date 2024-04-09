Maruti Suzuki Q4 Sales Show This Divergent Trend

Sales of passenger vehicles increased 10% year-on-year in FY24, with 5-10% growth seen across segments, according to FADA data. Three-wheelers saw a massive jump in sales at 49%, albeit on a lower base.

The segment saw a 2% month-on-month and a 6% YoY sales decline for March 2024, attributed to heavy discounting and selective financing. But inventory has gone down from roughly 60 days to 45 days for the industry, said FADA President Manish Raj Singhania.

Within players, Tata Motors Ltd. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. saw sales growth. However, sales of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor Co. fell.

For Maruti, specifically, wholesale and retail sales showed divergent trends.