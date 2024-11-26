Maruti Suzuki On Track To Export 8 Lakh Cars A Fiscal By End Of This Decade

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is on track to meet its target of exporting 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh cars every fiscal by the end of this decade, said Rahul Bharti, the Swift maker's executive director-corporate affairs, on Tuesday.

Bharti’s statement comes a day after nation’s largest automaker announced reaching the milestone of exporting more than 30 lakh cars made in India so far.

The three-millionth unit was part of a shipment of 1,053 vehicles that were exported out of Gujarat’s Pipavav port on Nov. 24. Popular models including Celerio, Fronx, Jimny, Ciaz, Dzire and S-Presso were part of the shipment, the auto major said.