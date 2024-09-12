Maruti Suzuki Launches Swift S-CNG Touted As Most Fuel-Efficient Hatchback

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. launched the new Swift S-CNG, marking an upgrade in fuel efficiency and versatility for the popular hatchback. The Epic New Swift S-CNG contains fuel efficiency of 32.85 km per kg, making it the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its segment, the company said in an exchange filing.

The introduction of this model also aligns with Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to sustainability and green mobility, the company said.

The new Swift S-CNG is available in three variants:

VXi CNG at Rs 8,19,500.

VXi (O) CNG at Rs 8,46,500.

ZXi CNG at Rs 9,19,500.

The model can also be accessed through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, with a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 21,628, which covers registration, service, maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

The launch of the Swift S-CNG builds on the success of its predecessor, which has already seen sales of over 67,000 units in just four months since its launch in May 2024. The new Swift is enhanced with a Z-series Dual VVT engine that delivers 101.8 Nm of torque at 2,900 rpm, and emits lower CO2 for better city driving, the firm said.