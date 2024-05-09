New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched — Price Hiked By Rs 24,000

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. launched on Thursday the fourth generation of its best-selling hatchback Swift at an ex-showroom price of Rs 6.49 lakh. The car was earlier priced at Rs 6.24 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Powered by a three-cylinder, 1,200 cc engine with mild hybrid technology, the new Swift has a claimed fuel efficiency of about 25 km/l for both the automatic and manual variants. The car gets six airbags as standard—a first for a Maruti Suzuki hatchback in India.

The safety features of three-point seatbelts, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control and hill-hold assist are part of the standard fitment. The all-new Swift gets two new colours—orange and blue—in addition to the nine existing colourways.

Of the 6.5 million Swift cars sold globally, nearly half—or 3 million units—have been sold in India since launch in 2005, the company said at the launch event in New Delhi. The company consistently ships about 20,000 units of the car every month.

Suzuki Motor Corp. has invested Rs 1,450 crore for the development of the new Swift platform. The car will be manufactured at the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant in Becharaji in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

At present, Maruti Suzuki has a 62% market share in the premium hatchback segment. Bookings are now open.