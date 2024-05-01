Maruti Suzuki Hopeful For Small Car Segment Revival By 2026-End

Bullish on the segment coming back strongly, Banerjee said, "The car penetration in India per 1,000 (person) is only 32. If you see all the mature markets, like Japan, the car penetration per 1,000 is 600 and we are moving in that direction. It is expected that by 2030, we will be having a car penetration of 44 cars per thousand." Obviously, he said, "People will be migrating more from two-wheelers to four-wheelers. So there is no reason that I feel that this small car segment is not going to revive. It is only a matter of time." The share of small cars in the overall PV market in India was 47.4% in FY18, and 46% in FY19. In FY20, it improved marginally to 46.5% and has been on a decline since.