Maruti Suzuki Eyes 3 Lakh Exports In FY25, 8 Lakh By 2030

On the road ahead for exports, he said, "We hope to keep improving it steadily and by 2030 we have a target of 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh units total exports."

When asked if the company can cross the 3 lakh units mark in exports in FY25, Bharti said, "Yes certainly. It is possible barring any major surprises."

Sharing the company's strategy for increasing exports, Bharti said, "We don't have all the models in all the 100 markets now. Therefore, the way to enhance exports is more model launches in more countries of the world and at the same time more distribution network."

On the qualitative side, he said, "What we are doing is taking a lot of best practices from India to these export markets."

He cited examples of making bank finance available at the dealerships, how to give confidence to the customer once the car is sold by providing after-sales service, making easy availability of parts and setting up of customer complaint handling system in order to have more buyers in the overseas markets.