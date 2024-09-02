Maruti Suzuki Price Cut: Alto K10, S-Presso Get Cheaper Ahead Of Festive Season

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., India's largest carmaker, has lowered the prices of some variants of its entry-level cars, in what can be seen as an attempt to shore up volumes in the upcoming festive season.

The price of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 2,000 while the Alto K10 VXI Petrol is now cheaper by Rs 6,500, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The price cut is effective immediately.

The revision is separate from the so-called Dream Series—a limited edition of Maruti Suzuki's smallest cars Alto, S-Presso and Celerio with additional features.

The price cut comes a day after the New Delhi-based automaker indicated that it has recalibrated production according to demand of its vehicles.

In August, sales of Maruti Suzuki's entry-level cars—Alto and S-Presso—declined 12.78% year-on-year to 10,648 units. During the same time, sales of Maruti Suzuki's SUVs—Brezza, Ertiga, XL-6, Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara and Invicto—rose 6.70% to 62,684 units. SUVs now account for nearly a third of overall volumes.